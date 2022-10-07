CHICAGO – For the second time in the 2022 season, it’s a NFC North week for the Bears, and maybe it will go better than the first time out against a division foe.

After a loss to the Packers in Week 2, the Bears will have their second NFC North game on Sunday as they hit the road to face the Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

After a loss to the Giants last Sunday, the Bears are back to 2-2 on the season as they look to get their first division win of the 2022 season this weekend.

This edition of “The 9-Yard Line” will preview that contest as we hear from both the Bears and the Vikings ahead of their Week 5 match-up. See an update on the health of cornerback Jaylon Johnson, how the Bears will try to put an end to their struggles against the run on defense, and how Luke Getsy defended Justin Fields during his news conference.

Plus we’ll take a look at all the things you’ll need to know about the rivalry, game odds, and fantasy football in the “Bear Essentials.”

Kevin Powell of WGN Radio joins the show to give his thoughts on the Bears through hfour games this season. We’ll also check out social media hype before the game, a unique Mike Ditka auction, and a special moment for Walter Payton that happened 38 years ago on Friday.

Larry Hawley has all this in “The 9-Yard Line,” which you can watch in the video above live at 7:30 PM.