CHICAGO – Fortunes can change quickly in the NFL, and the Bears found that out of the course of their first two weeks of the 2022 season.

After an exciting come-from-behind win over the 49ers in Week 1, the new-look team was humbled in their Week 2 match-up with the rival Packers in Green Bay. The optimism from a soggy triumph at Soldier Field turned to concern after a 17-point defeat at Lambeau Field.

Now the team enters their third game of the season against a fellow rebuilding team led by a familiar coach in hopes of adding a few positive vibes to the mix.

The Bears will face Lovie Smith’s Texans on Sunday afternoon at Noon at Soldier Field looking for their second victory of the season. All eyes will be on the Bears’ offense after the team passed just 11 times during the loss in Green Bay yet had an effective running attack.

On defense, Roquan Smith is questionable along with Jaylon Johnson while another linebacker has already been ruled out. Plus we’ll hear from Lovie Smith as he makes his return to Chicago for the second time as a coach for a team other than the Bears.

