CHICAGO – In what’s been a rare thing for the Bears over the last decade, there have been plenty of positive vibes after Week 1 for the Bears.

That’s because the team overcame a ten-point deficit in the second half to beat the 49ers, a team that some believe could compete for a Super Bowl title in 2022. From the performance itself to the “slip-and-slide” celebration in the rain, it was quite a memorable opening day.

But now the Bears have to get back to business as they have their longtime rival ahead this weekend in front of a national audience.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are next at Lambeau Field for Matt Eberflus’ groups as the kickoff at 7:20 PM on Thursday evening. Green Bay is coming off a bad opening week loss to the Vikings in which they didn’t look the part of a reigning division champion.

Can the Bears end a six-game losing streak overall to the Packers and pick up their first win at Lambeau Field since 2015?

Those storylines and more are a part of this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now this Friday as we look ahead to the second Bears’ game of the season. We’ll hear from a number of players and coaches while also taking a look at some of the social media hype around the game as well.

Herb Howard of The Bigs stops by the show to give his thoughts on the opening week win along with game two against the Packers.

You can watch all of this and more on this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” live with Larry Hawley around 4:15 PM in the video above.