CHICAGO — U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary, is in Chicago for, “a community meeting on the telling of America’s story,” according to a press release.

Haaland is set to join U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) at the Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ for the event Friday morning. The release states they will also elevate the stories of the Civil Rights Movement.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

WGN plans to livestream any portion of the meeting available to the press within this story beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m.