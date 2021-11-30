Santa may be loved by many during the holidays, but a new Slickdeals study finds Secret Santa is the most hated part of the holiday season.

A Onepoll survey of 2,000 Americans finds 79 percent said they hate the gift exchange because they never know what to get! Only 37 percent of those surveyed plan on participating in Secret Santa and plan on looking for sales to help save money. Secret Santas spend on average around $85 on their gifts.

The second most hated holiday tradition is wrapping presents.

51 percent of those surveyed said they can’t stand it and would rather hire a professional to do it for them.

The average person, by the way, spends $56 on gift-wrapping supplies during the holidays.