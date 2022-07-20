CHICAGO – We’re just a week away from Bears’ training camp, and there are quite a few questions that the team has to answer starting at that moment at Halas Hall.

Frankly, it could take most of the season to make that happen based on the major changes made by new general manager Ryan Poles this offseason.

A bunch of receivers have been brought in to prove themselves while the offensive line has plenty to sort out, with Justin Fields and David Montgomery’s performances likely depending a lot on what they do. New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy takes the reigns of an offense that could never get right under former head coach Matt Nagy.

Meanwhile, the defense has an elite defender in Roquan Smith who will for sure be with the team this fall and winter, but what about Robert Quinn? Will the linebacker, who broke the franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks last season then missed mandatory mini-camp, end up being traded before the season even begins?

This group that was constructed by a first-time general manager will be coached by first-time head coach Matt Eberflus, whose new staff will have a lot of work to do once the workouts begin at Halas Hall in the last week of July.

Scott Lewis of The Barber’s Chair Network and co-host of the “79th and Halas” podcast joined WGN News Now to discuss a number of different topics on the team ahead of the start of their preseason.

