Science finds the best Mario Kart character

It’s a debate plenty of people have had over the years, who is the best Mario Kart Character?

If you’re in it to win it, here’s the answer, according to science.

Henry Hinnefeld, a scientist, tracked the data in The Civis Journal for every Mario Kart character factoring in traction, weight and handling and concluded that you want your money on Wario or Bowser.

He says heavy characters display good speed but poor acceleration. Lighter characters, he says, show snappy acceleration but a low top speed.

You can read the findings here.