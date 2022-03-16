Get all the details including how to book a room

MIAMI — If you have trouble making it through the day without saying “ew,” then this cruise may be for you.

The “Moira’s Party Boat: Ew, Cruising!” sea excursion is set to sail March 30, 2023 to April 3, 2023 out of Miami with stops in Key West, FL and Nassau, Bahamas. The journey will take place aboard Celebrity Cruise’s Summit; a 965ft. ship with 12 decks and a capacity to hold more than 2,200 people.

The four-night adventure is jam-packed with Schitt’s Creek themed activities as seen in the current itinerary:

Thursday, March 30

Bébe’s Chamber Wig Sail Away Party with Fruit Wine, Fold in the Cheese Dinner, and The Rose Gameshow

Friday, March 31

A Little Bit of Rosé Pool Party, I like the wine, not the label wine tasting, Character Costume Contest, Jazzagals Performance

Saturday, April 1

Alexis’s Bar Crawl, Jocelyn’s Bingo, Night of 1,000 Moiras

Sunday, April 2

The Crowening Party, Cabaret Karaoke

Room bookings must be done through the organizing company’s site here.

The cruise is being put on by Minnesota, MN based Flip Phone, an events company best known for organizing a variety of drag shows across the U.S., including many in Chicago. In fact, this isn’t their only themed cruise. Fans of The Golden Girls can take part in a similarly natured cruise aboard the Summit April 8-13, 2023.