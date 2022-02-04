Say ‘I love you’ with a heart-shaped pizza from this Archer Height’s restaurant

CHICAGO — Show your love with Angelo’s Stuffed Pizza’s “cheesy” heart-shaped pizza.

The family-owned and operated spot has you covered with their thin and stuffed heart shaped pizzas this Valentine’s Day.

Since 1992 they’ve been dishing out these mouth-watering classics.

For the biggest date night of the year, take your boo to their pop-up and watch their heart melt along with the cheese.

All the lights and decor also make for a perfect Galentines night as well, especially since they’re B.Y.O.B friendly with a 2-hour limit and a $10 flat fee.

So, grab your bottle of wine and get ready to say “cheese” as you snap photos with their festive décor and photo ops.

“We wanted to give people a Valentines and Galentines pop-up in the south side without having to drive up north,” says owner Adrian Zamudio.

The business will be celebrating 30 years of service in March.

Their menu also includes various dishes like sandwiches, pastas, wings, and their mouth-watering birria stuffed pizza.

If you’re looking to stay in, carry out and delivery is available. Reservations are recommended.

Angelo’s Stuffed Pizza

4850 Pulaski Rd

Chicago, IL 60632