CHICAGO — An organization in Chicago is working to try to restore basketball courts in a number of neighborhoods throughout the city.

It’s a problem that Jahmal Cole saw first-hand.

“I stopped at Columbus Park, Cole Park, Seward Park, you name it, every weekend I go to a different park,” said the co-founder of “My Block, My Hood, My City,” an organization that empowers youth in Chicago. “What I’m noticing is that I’m starting to see rims that are taken off of backboards and also anti-theft steering wheel locks that are being placed on hoops to prevent kids from shooting.

“There’s a widespread belief in Chicago that by taking basketball rims down, it makes your neighborhood safer. There’s no evidence, there’s no correlation between basketball and violence.”

Cole and “My Block, My Hood, My City” is trying to reverse that trend with their “Save Street Ball” initiative this summer. The organization is gathering donations on its website to raise $100,000 to help restore those courts that are in need of repair.

“If the basketball courts are open, 40-to-60 kids can be playing at those courts per day,” said Cole. “That’s keeping kids off the streets, keeping them out of the gangs.”

Since beginning the initiative, “My Block, My Hood, My City” have found hundreds of nets that need to be replaced and over 50 rims that have to be replaced in 199 courts that were surveyed. Already Cole said the organization has gotten hundreds of donations to “Save Street Ball” with the Chicago Park District and the also Chicago Bulls asking how they can help.

“People want to support ‘Save Street Ball’ because they recognize with the summertime approaching, a lot of kids might not have the money to join an AAU team or they may not have money to go to the YMCA across town or a Boys and Girls Club,” said Cole. “It’s important to have your neighborhood park open and accessible.”

You can learn more about the fundraising effort by "My Block, My Hood, My City" by clicking here.