BRIDGEVIEW – It was a very easy question for her to answer during an interview last week before her first game at home in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Were you a fan of the Red Stars?

Sarah Griffith answered in the affirmative, and immediately recalled some of the times she spent in the stands at SeatGeek Stadium watching the club in its early days.

“I went to a lot of games,” said Griffith, who is a native of Naperville. “We would take team trips to watch the game. I have pictures of me wrapped in the flag when it was 2009, 2010, something like that. I was definitely a big fan.”

That’s what makes what has transpired over the last few months more special for Griffith, who concluded her standout career at Purdue just this fall. After being named the Big Ten’s Forward of the Year and a second-team All-American for the Boilermakers, she was selected by the Red Stars with the 35th overall pick of the 2022 NWSL Draft in December.

Griffith joined the team for training camp in February with new manager Chris Petrucelli coming on board a few weeks into training.

“It’s been amazing,” said Griffith of joining the club. “it’s so cool to learn about the girls. There’s so many vets that are so experienced and know the club and know the game so well. So to be able to have my first year playing under some amazing players is just an awesome opportunity.”

Over the course of that time, she made enough of an impression to get some playing time in the Red Stars first Challenge Cup game against the Dash on March 20th. She entered as a sub in a 3-1 victory in Houston.

“It was pretty surreal, it was an awesome experience,” said Griffith of making her NWSL debut. “I think you go into this just unsure about the future and for it all to play out in the first game is just awesome.

Another special moment awaited on Friday when she got the chance to enter the Red Stars second Challenge Cup match against the Kansas City Current, a match in which the club lost 2-1. Griffith said that her entire family along with high school teammates were planning on attending the match when she spoke to WGN News Now last Thursday.

On Wednesday, Petrucelli put Griffith into the Starting XI for the first time in her NWSL career against Racing Louisville FC at SeatGeek Stadium.

“I’m so grateful to be able to play on that field,” said Griffith. “To have a future with the Red Stars.”

It’s one she could have only dreamed about when she was a fan of the club as a child.