Santa walks The Ledge with new puppies to promote pet adoption

CHICAGO – Santa left his reindeer to hang out with some pint-sized fur-babies at Skydeck Chicago this week.

Old St. Nick stepped out on The Ledge atop the iconic Willis Tower with two month old puppies Harry, Hera, Halo and Haven from the Anti-Cruelty Society.

Skydeck Chicago and Santa want to remind you that the holiday season is a great time to adopt a new pet and give them a forever home.

But, they do advise you to do some research to make sure you pick the perfect pet for your lifestyle and finances.

The Anti-Cruelty Society is the oldest animal welfare organization in Chicago, and helps give thousands of animals in need a second chance every year.

It provides medical care, shelter, food and compassion to animals until they can be adopted into loving homes.

Santa’s little furry friends Harry, Hera, Halo, and Haven will be available for adoption on the Anti-Cruelty Society’s website very soon.