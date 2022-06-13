CHICAGO — The most recent weekend in Chicago saw 31 people shot and seven people killed.

On Monday, Chicago Police Department superintendent David Brown held a media availability to, “provide investigatory updates and discuss recent public safety efforts,” according to a release from his office.

Brown began the briefing with a few year-to-year crime statistics, stating in the City of Chicago shootings are down 17%, shooting victims are down 16%, and homicides are down 7% as compared to this time in 2021. He also noted 5,594 illegal guns had been recovered so far in 2022 which was a 5% increase over last year’s record-setting pace.

In addition to listing what Brown called recent notable arrests, he stated the department’s first gun turn-in event at St. Sabina on June 11 brought in more than 400 guns, 13 of which were assault weapons.

Once Brown’s prepared remarks were completed he brought commissioner of Chicago Public Library Chris Brown up to detail some of the library system’s summer youth programming.

See the entire briefing in the video above.