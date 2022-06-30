CHICAGO – He’s one of the most recognizable players in the history of the franchise and he remains a part of it 25 years after he stopped playing.

Ryne Sandberg retired in 1997 as a member of the Cubs, having played all but 13 games of his major league career with the franchise. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005 and remains an ambassador for the franchise to this day.

So it’s safe to say that Sandberg still has a pulse on what’s going on with the team as they begin a new era in 2022 after the majority of the 2016 championship core was traded away last season. A number of new players on the roster are now part of Jed Hoyer’s new vision for the franchise.

As the Hall of Fame continues to watch what transpires on the field, fans now have an opportunity to potentially watch a game with Sandberg as part of the Pepsi “Cherry on Top” Sweepstakes. This Twitter contest will give 30 fans the chance to get tickets to the games at Wrigley Field on July 16th and 17th along with a party at Gallagher Way with Sandberg.

One Grand Prize winner will get the chance to watch the game with the Hall of Fame second baseman.

Learn more about the “Cherry on Top” Sweepstakes by clicking here.

Ryne appeared on WGN News Now to talk about the promotion on behalf of Pepsi along with the Cubs this week, and you can watch his full conversation with our Larry Hawley in the video above.