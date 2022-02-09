‘Rosé all day’ this Valentine’s Day!

CHICAGO – On this Valentine’s Day, say yay to rosé!

The bubbly is a popular drink choice for couples to toast to their love – but do you know how to pair that special drink with the right dinner?

Champagne expert Anglea Sauve with Moët Hennessey shared some rosé recommendations and food pairings on WGN News Now with Christine Flores and Chip Brewster.

Sauve says rosé champagnes can pair with a number of dishes including vegetarian, seafood and red meat.

She has the following rosé and food pairing recommendations for your romantic dinner:

Moët & Chandon Champagne – filet mignon, grilled lobster or pizza and french fries

Chandon Gardon Spritz

Veueve Clicquot Rosé – Grilled salmon, baked chicken, truffled potatoes

Ruinart Rosé – Sushi, any seafood, or caviar

Dom Perignon Rosé – Ribeye steak, oysters, pan seared scallops

Sauve adds you should treat yourself to rosé this Valentine’s Day whether you have a date or not, and you can see her suggestions in the video above.

For more information check out ourcellar.com.