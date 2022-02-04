Role models on and off the rink, coach says Chicago-area Olympians will impress in Beijing

VERNON HILLS, Ill. — The U.S. Women’s Hockey Team is in Beijing battling for gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Five members of the team are from the Chicagoland area, and two of those players, Megan Bozek and Jesse Compher, were coached by Justin Nelson.

The professional power skating and hockey skills coach helps players develop to Olympic level.

Nelson has 17 years of coaching under his belt and is the founder and owner of Above & Beyond Hockey in Vernon Hills.

Nelson has been watching Team USA play in Beijing and said it’s rewarding as a coach to see Bozek and Compher play in the Games.

He worked with both on their stick handling, hand-eye coordination, resistance, power, speed and passing.

Nelson said they are the best of the best and that he learns just as much from them as they do from him.

He commended Bozek and Compher’s work ethic, passion, approach to nutrition and respect for the game.

He said both women have done a great job on and off the ice plus have represented the country well.

Nelson said they’re role models for little girls – and boys – and he’s happy to play a small part.