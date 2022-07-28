DENVER – Just when it looked like they were ready to move two games over .500, the bottom fell out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

It’s becoming a familiar story with the 2022 White Sox, who cannot seem to sustain momentum, whether it be a few weeks or even a series.

After finally going over .500 for the first time in two months on Tuesday, the team gave up a two-run lead in the final innings to the Rockies at Coors Field, including a ninth to forget for reliever Kendall Graveman.

Trying to protect a one-run lead, he loaded the bases with three consecutive walks before Elias Diaz drove in the game-winning runs with a single to send the White Sox to a 6-5 defeat.

Once again, the team is back to .500 on the season after one of their more frustrating losses of the campaign and they also missed the chance to gain ground in the American League Central division race. The Twins lost to the Brewers on Wednesday, so at least the team remains just three games out of first place.

It erased a White Sox comeback that took place after Rockies got to starter Lucas Giolito for three runs in the first inning. Two scores in fourth inning then three in the seventh, highlighted by AJ Pollock’s two-run single, put the visitors up by two.

But it wouldn’t hold as Colorado countered with a run in the seventh and then two in the ninth off Graveman to give the White Sox one of their more frustrating defeats of the season.

The club is back home this weekend to start a six-game homestand against teams that are below .500 – the Athletics for three games starting Friday then the Royals for three beginning on Monday.

It’s another chance for the White Sox to build some sustained momentum, something that’s escaped them for most of the season.