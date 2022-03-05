Rick Camp discusses the Bulls on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – This has been a season full of many highs for the Bulls, but the last week has been a little rough against some of the NBA’s best teams.

For the second time this season, the Bulls have lost four-straight games after they were defeated by the Bucks 118-112 at the United Center on Friday night. It was preceded by defeats to the Grizzlies, Heat, and Hawks, which have knocked the team out of the top of the Eastern Conference.

It has brought up fair questions about what this Bulls’ team will be able to do in the playoffs if they are struggling with elite teams during the regular season. At the same time, the team is still waiting for two key members – Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso – to return from long-term injuries with the hope that improvement will with their return.

All of these questions are on the minds of Bulls’ fans and those around the NBA as the race for the top of a wide open Eastern Conference continues at the beginning of March.

Rick Camp of 670 The Score discussed a number of topics on the team on Friday before the Bulls’ loss to the Bucks on the “Bull-etin Board” for WGN News Now Sports Talk. He discussed the team’s struggles on defense and what they could do to fix it, the impact of Zach LaVine along with DeMar DeRozan’s incredible month of February.

You can watch his entire discussion with Larry Hawley by clicking on the video above.