SOUTH ELGIN, Ill — A suburban animal shelter has welcomed four new guests just in time for the holidays.

Friday afternoon Anderson Humane received three dogs from South Korea and one from Florida at their main shelter in South Elgin.

The trio from South Korea consists of two male dogs named Jupiter and Saturn who are two years old, and a female named Harness who is three years old.

They were rescued with a group of dogs found living on farms in deplorable conditions without proper water or food and flown to the United States for adoption.

Jupiter arrives in South Elgin. Photo courtesy: Anderson Humane

Anderson Humane voluteers bring Jupiter into South Elgin shelter. Photo courtesy: Anderson Humane

This group came from the Humane Society of the United States facility in Cumberland, Virginia, which is the same group that worked with Anderson Humane to help rescue more than 160 beagles over the summer.

The fourth dog that arrived in South Elgin today is a victim of Hurricane Ian, and her name is Ophelia.

All the dogs will be processed and checked and once they are available for adoption they will be listed here.

Anderson Humane rescues more than 4,000 pets every year, and if you would like to help them give these dogs a second chance at life you can make a donation on Giving Tuesday Nov. 29.