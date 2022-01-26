Rescue dog goes on all-night rager at shelter

CHICAGO – A rescue dog has gone viral following an all-night rager at a shelter.

Gilligan escaped from his pen at the Bedford County Humane Society in Pennsylvania earlier this month and then roamed the halls of the shelter all night.

He then proceeded to destroy anything that squeaked as he made his way around the facility.

An employee of the shelter returned the next morning to find shredded pet toys in the hallways and rooms, posting video of the carnage on TikTok on January 14th.

Since then, the video has racked up more than 2.4 million views and counting.

Don’t worry, Gilligan didn’t get in too much trouble:

He still has his job as the shelter’s official greeter, but he’s not allowed to roam the halls at night.