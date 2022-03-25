CHICAGO — U.S. Rep. Danny Davis is scheduled to make a “special announcement” Friday morning alongside the governor.

Davis, along with Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, are expected to make the announcement around 10:30 a.m. following a discussion with faith and community leaders.

A press release announcing the media event does not say what the announcement will entail. However, the release says Illinois and national politics and issues will be discussed at the pre-announcement breakfast meeting.

Additional speakers listed for the press conference include the Rev. Snirly Simpson of Mount Ridge Missionary Baptist Church and the Rev. Michael Eaddy of Peoples Church of God in the Harvest.

WGN will livestream the press conference at its scheduled start time.