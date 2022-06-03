CHICAGO – There have been so many iconic moments in his career that the arrival of spring usually means the anniversary of one of them for Bulls fans.

But when it comes to a reaction, some could argue that what happened 30 years ago on Friday was Michael Jordan’s best.

It was that night, June 3, 1992, that “The Shrug” became another iconic moment in the Hall of Famer’s career. Oddly enough, it came because of something he wasn’t doing that much on the court at that point in his career.

Facing the Blazers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Chicago Stadium, Jordan enjoyed what some could easily argue as the greatest half of basketball in his professional career. He scored 35 points in the first half, then an NBA Finals record, but most surprising was his prowess from behind the arc.

Jordan hit six three-pointers in the first 24 minutes of the which was the record for a championship series game at the time. It was unusual since the guard only shot 27 percent from behind the three-pointer line during the 1991-1992 season.

But in Game 1, he was feeling it, and when he rose up to hit his sixth three-pointer of the half, he looked over at Magic Johnson, who was doing commentary for NBC. As he got to mid-court, Jordan shrugged toward the Lakers Hall of Famer and then down towards the end of the court, and in the process created another iconic image in his career.

It was his way of saying that he couldn’t believe what was going on, and indeed it produced a moment to remember 30 years ago on Friday.

Jordan would go onto average 35.8 points in that series against Portland and hit 12-of-28 from behind the arc to help the Bulls beat the Blazers in six games to win their second NBA championship of the 1990s. Of course, the guard was named the series Most Valuable Player.

Larry Hawley reflected on this moment in this edition of #WGNTBT, which you can see in the video above.