CHICAGO – Hurricane Ian is the strongest storm to hit the state of Florida in a century.
While many are looking to get out of Florida, Chicagoans are heading to the state.
The Red Cross is sending Chicago volunteers to Florida later this week.
They’ll join more than 500 trained Red Cross disaster workers who are already in the area helping with shelter and relief efforts.
ComEd has deployed 250 employees, contractors and support staff to Florida and Georgia at the request of Georgia Power and Tampa Electric.
150 ComEd contractors will work in Tampa while 100 ComEd employees will work in Georgia.
The crews will help restore service and repair damage caused by Hurricane Ian.
Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines are among several airlines that have suspended flights to cities impacted by Hurricane Ian, those include Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers, Orlando, Miami and Fort Lauderdale.
According to Flightaware.com, just over 2,000 flights were canceled today across the U.S., with Orlando, Miami and Tampa topping the list for the most cancelled flights.
Nearly 2,000 flights are already canceled for tomorrow across the country, and Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, FL and Atlanta top that list for the most cancelled flights.