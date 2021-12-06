Reindeer races a train!

CHICAGO – Every Christmas Eve Santa delivers presents to boys and girls across the world in the span of 24 hours.

Now, he does this by sleigh, which is of course pulled by his nine flying reindeer.

Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph are hauling tail in air.

So, imagine how fast a reindeer can be on the ground?

Well, it turns out they are pretty fast.

In fact, they can run as fast as a train.

Someone even got video evidence to prove it and posted it on TikTok.

Check it out above.