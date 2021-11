LA GRANGE, IL – Tom Barnas explores Reiki massage at Luxxe Honor in La Grange for WGN News Now’s Self Care Week.

It’s an ancient form of hands on healing that promotes healthy energy flow in the body.

Practitioners target the seven different energy systems that run throughout the body.

Participants say the massage gives them inner peace and calms their mind. They also say it relaxes and grounds the body, relaxes the heart and heightens their sense of self awareness.