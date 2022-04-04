LA PORTE, IN — Red Vines is launching a new mascot and they need your help naming it.

The American Licorice Company is seeking creativity from candy fans with a new contest and a chance to win free candy for an entire year.

Through National Licorice Day, on April 12, people can submit their vote to name the new Red Vines Company mascot. The Red Vines team will hand select the most creative submissions on May 6.

The top five suggestions will go live for voting on the Red Vines website from April 22- 30.

All participants will receive a 25% discount in return for their vote.

In celebration of National Licorice Day, The American Licorice Company will have limited edition merchandise on their Red Vines website. The company will also be adding complimentary 5oz trays of Red Vines with all orders placed online in April.