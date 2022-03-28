CHICAGO – She’s been a consistent presence on the Red Stars along with the United States Women’s National Team over the past few years.

Tierna Davidson has done that with consistent play on defense in the NWSL and international play that has led to success with both teams. But both squads are going to have to play without her for an extended period of time.

Terrible news for the @chicagoredstars as defender and @USWNT member Tierna Davidson will miss the 2022 NWSL season after tearing her ACL in training last week. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/UaUJI8FwX1 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 28, 2022

On Monday, the Red Stars announced that the defender will miss the remainder of the NWSL season after suffering a torn ACL during training last week ahead of the club’s second Challenge Cup contest against KC Current.

Davidson was starting up her fourth season with the Red Stars and was in the lineup for the team’s Challenge Cup opener win against the Houston Dash on March 20th.

The first overall pick of the 2019 NWSL Draft, Davidson has played in 41 total matches over the course of her career in Chicago. She aided the team’s runs to the league championship match in 2019 and 2021 along with an appearance in the Challenge Cup final in the summer of 2020.

Last season, she took the pitch for a career-high 22 matches for the Red Stars in the Challenge Cup, Regular Season, and Playoffs.

She’s also made 48 appearances with the national team and was a part of their World Cup title in 2019 and silver medalist team at the 2021 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo. She has one goal and seven assists during her time with the USWNT.

The Red Stars next take the field in the Challenge Cup on Wednesday at home against Racing Louisville FC at 6:30 PM at SeatGeek Stadium.