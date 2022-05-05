CHICAGO – One of the more anticipated matches of the early part of the 2022 NWSL season was a rematch of the two clubs that met for the league title in 2021.

But the match-up between the Chicago Red Stars and the Washington Sprit will have to wait for another month thanks to a scheduling conflict.

The 2021 NWSL Championship Rematch Will Have To Wait: With the Washington Spirit advancing to the Challenge Cup Final, their match with the @chicagoredstars on Saturday at SeatGeek Stadium has been pushed back to Wednesday, June 8th with a 7 PM kickoff. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/fbsSrjDgR6 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 5, 2022

With the Spirit advancing to the Challenge Cup final that’s taking place this Saturday, their game with the Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium has been moved to Wednesday, June 8th at the same venue with kickoff schedule for 7 PM.

This was slated to be the first match-up between the teams since they met in the NWSL Championship Game in Louisville on November 21st. The Red Stars had a 1-0 lead at the half but Washington tied the game in the second then got a goal in overtime to win it 2-1.

After finishing 2-2-2 in the Challenge Cup, the Red Stars opened the 2022 NWSL regular season with a 2-1 win over Racing Louisville FC on Saturday at SeatGeek Stadium.