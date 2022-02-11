Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler speaks out after Rory Dames allegations

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 19: A detail view of a Chicago Red Stars corner flag is seen with the Chicago Red Stars logo in action during a game between the Chicago Red Stars and the Washington Spirit on June 19, 2021 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It’s been nearly three months since Rory Dames resigned as the manager of the Chicago Red Stars in November as allegations of abuse have surfaced against him both from within that club and the youth levels to which he coached.

This week, the Washington Post had a story by Molly Hensley-Clancy that outlined allegations against Dames that occurred in 1998 in Arlington Heights while coaching youth soccer.

A few days after that report on Thursday, Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler finally broke his silence on the former manager in a letter to fans posted on the team’s website. It’s the first time in which a statement has been released by the club that was attributed to him and not the ownership group as a whole.

He called the situation with Dames “unacceptable” and offered a general apology.

“There is no place for abuse of any kind in soccer — or anywhere,” said Whisler in the letter. “The past few months have been a time of deep humility, contrition, and reflection for me. I have always strived to ensure that everyone hired in our environment is of high character and shares our positive values.

“But we have not always succeeded. For that, I am sorry.”

Just a few days after leading the Red Stars to their second NWSL Championship Game in three seasons, Dames abruptly resigned on November 21st in a news release sent at 11:54 PM.

It was an unusual move for the only manager in the history of the club, but the next day came the first Washington Post report on accusations of verbal and emotional abuse against Dames by former players. In the story by Hensley-Clancy, formal complaints against him, including one from USWNT member and former Red Stars player Cristen Press, went ignored by the US Soccer Federation and the NWSL.

This has been part of a greater reckoning in the league over the 2021 season in which allegations of abuse against players were made public. North Carolina Courage manager Paul Riley was fired, League commissioner Lisa Baird, general counsel Lisa Levine resigned, and play was halted for a week to bring awareness to the situation.

Since Dames’ resignation, goaltending coach Rade Tanaskovic has been the acting manager as the club continues preparations for the 2022 season.

In his letter, Whisler said the team has expanded club oversight while also pointing out that new assistant general manager Michelle Lomnicki, not a new manager, will have control of contracts and player personnel issues. There was no timeline given for the hiring of Dames’ full-time replacement.

The Red Stars are set to open the MLS Challenge Cup on Sunday, March 20th against the Houston Dash on the road.

“This message is not the end of the discussion; our work is not done,” said Whisler in the letter. “We commit to listening more actively and to supporting our players, staff, and our fans. We pledge to better align our actions with our values.”



