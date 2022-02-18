Red Stars hire Chris Petrucelli as new manager

CHICAGO – There have been a lot of questions surrounding the club since the resignation of manager Rory Dames in November and the allegations against him since that happened.

Most of that talk has been top of mind for supporters and those around the NWSL when it comes to the Red Stars.

But the club answered one of their big questions ahead of the 2022 season on Friday when they hired just their second manager in franchise history.

The club announced the hiring of Chris Petrucelli for the job, bringing the accomplished coach to the NWSL for the first time in his career.

A two-time college National Coach of the Year, Petrucelli has been a college coach for 31 years, spending the last nine as the manager for SMU women’s soccer. Starting his career at Old Dominion in 1986 as an assistant coach, he also led the women’s programs at Notre Dame (1990-1998) and Texas (1999-2011) before taking over the Mustangs in 2012.

Local soccer fans might remember Petrucelli leading Notre Dame to their first national championship in women’s soccer back in 1995. He led the Fighting Irish to six NCAA Tournament appearances before leaving for Texas, where he led the Longhorns to the postseason ten times and two Sweet 16 appearances.

At SMU, the Mustangs have had at least ten wins the last five full seasons, with NCAA Tournament appearances in 2016 and 2021.

“I am thrilled to be appointed the Head Coach of the Chicago Red stars. I’m so fortunate to be taking over a team that is extremely talented and hungry for a Championship,” said Petrucelli in a statement released by the club. “Being graced with the opportunity to work with some of the best players in the world is a position any coach would jump at. I know there’s work to do. I’m excited to get started helping the team accomplish their goals while fostering an environment of joy and positivity.”

In the wake of the Dames resignation, which was followed by allegations of misconduct in the youth and NWSL levels by the Washington Post, the Red Stars had a multi-level search for a new manager. This included input from players, assistant coaches, front office, a sports psychologist, along with members of the club’s ownership.

This hire comes a few weeks after the Red Stars began training for the 2022 NWSL season, one in which they come in as the runners-up after losing in the NWSL Championship to the Washington Spirit in November. The club is scheduled to begin the league’s Challenge Cup on March 20th in Houston against the Dash.