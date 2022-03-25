BRIDGEVIEW – While there has been plenty of change with the club both on and off the pitch over the last few months, there’s nothing like coming back home.

That’s what the Chicago Red Stars will do as they take the field at SeatGeek Stadium for the first time in 2022 in NWSL play for their second Challenge Cup match against Kansas City Current at 7:30 PM.

It’s the second of six games that the club will play in the pre-regular season tournament which already had a great start on Sunday with a 3-1 win over the Dash in Houston. Mallory Pugh’s two goals and strong play in net from Alyssa Naeher helped get things off to a good start not only for this stretch but also a new era of the franchise.

Chris Petrucelli, a veteran manager in the college ranks, made his way to Chicago to take over the Red Stars in 2022. He takes over for Rory Dames, who resigned after the 2021 NWSL Championship Game ahead of a series of Washington Post report that outlined allegations of misconduct against him on a few levels of the sport.

That forced a number of changes within the organization, with Petrucelli being one of them.

He arrived after the players had already begun training for the upcoming NWSL season and has had about a month to work with the group. It’s a team that consisted of a number of returning players from a successful Red Stars’ core along with a few younger athletes who can help to fill open spots on the roster.

“Just trying to connect constantly,” said Petrucelli of his philosophy on trying to get to know the team he’ll be leading in 2022.

So far the transition has been smooth according to defender Zoe Morse & forward Ella Stevens, who spoke about the new manager ahead of their game with the Current.

“He’s been very thoughtful about how he engages with us and learning everyone and how they best learn,” said Stevens. “I think he’s been a really good leader, like, bringing the team together and just trying to create a good environment around the team.”

Morse said that the biggest quality he’s seen from Petrucelli is the personal connection that he’s tried to develop with the players over the past month.

“He really has tried to get to know everyone,” said Morse of Petrucelli. “That brings every other aspect of the team up. The level on the field is improved because of that.”

As they praised him, Petrucelli has done the same to the players for that way in which they’ve accepted him early in his tenure with the club.

“A number of good players who are good people,” said Petrucelli of the Red Stars. “Every day is enjoyable. They come out, they work hard, they enjoy themselves, everybody’s smiling, having a good time. I can’t think of anything that would have made it any better.”