Red Stars begin a new era in a few ways as Chris Petrucelli takes over as manager

CHICAGO – What the club was doing on Tuesday morning is very much out of the ordinary for them on a few fronts.

For one, the Chicago Red Stars haven’t introduced a new manager since 2011, when they hired Rory Dames as their new on-field leader. Their next hire would come after he resigned, doing so only hours before a report from the Washington Post outlined allegations of mistreatment towards players.

This month, another story from Molly-Hensley Clancy outlined allegations within Dames’ youth soccer organization.

So the introductory news conference for Chris Petrucelli as new manager on Tuesday was certainly something new for the Red Stars as they look to start a new era with a similar championship goal.

Yet there is even more awareness of the need to protect players and produce healthy environments for athletes, which came to the forefront during the NWSL’s player reckoning late in the 2021 season that forced a stoppage in play along with numerous league and club level changes.

Reports on Dames put even more of an emphasis on it in the Red Stars organization as they look to start anew under Petrucelli. An accomplished manager in the women’s college game, most recently at SMU, he comes to Chicago expressing his players-first philosophy that he’ll lead the team with starting in 2022.

“When we talk about any organization that includes athletes, the athletes always come first,” said Petrucelli. “So the players, for me, are more important than anything else, and I view my role as a support role. I don’t view my role as a person in a position of power or things like that.

“I view my role as trying to help the players reach their goals, trying to help the team reach their goals, and I work that way. I work with the players, the players don’t work for me. I try to work in conjunction with them and certainly within the whole organization.”

Certainly, he’s got the pedigree for running successful organizations during his 31-year career in soccer head coaching. He’s a two-time national coach of the year and won a national championship at Notre Dame in 1995, which was the first of three stops in college. Petrucelli would be the manager at Texas from 1999-2011 before his run at SMU for the last nine years.

He’ll now look to continue that success with the Red Stars, who have made an NWSL regular season final in the league’s last two full seasons but have yet to win a championship. The club underwent a number of changes in the offseason outside of the manager spot but does retain national team regulars Alyssa Naeher, Casey Krueger, Mallory Pugh, Tierna Davidson, and Morgan Gautrat.

Kealia Watt is back for a third season while Yuki Nagasato returns for a second stint with the club. That group has been working together over the past few weeks under the remaining members of Dames’ staff ahead of the NWSL Challenge Cup opener at Houston on March 20th.

While many will be watching the club on the field many are curious what they’ll do off it when it comes to preventing what allegedly happened under Dames. The search for Petrucelli included a multi-teared vetting process that included players, front office staff, ownership, and even a sports psychologist.

With a new manager in place, Red Stars chief business officer Vicky Lynch, who was on the Zoom news conference with Petrucelli, said that he will report to her along with associate general manager Michelle Lomnicki, who was also in attendance.

“The players will know that and that is I think important as far as knowing that if they have concerns or they want to express anything that they can come to either of us,” said Lynch. “They don’t have to go to ownership.”

Lynch also said the club has hired a human resources administrator whom players can go to as well, with Lomnicki, a former Red Stars player, also having close contact with them throughout the season.

“We feel very confident that what we’ve made available to the team at the club level on top of what the league and the PA (player’s association) have made available to the players, we feel very confident that it is a structure that will work and that will be healthy,” said Lynch. “But we will constantly be evaluating. We will be doing third-party internet assessments every year to make sure that the players can speak to somebody at a third party level if they so chose but we will do those on an annual basis.”

Many will be watching as they do so, kicking off a new era in more ways than one on Tuesday morning.