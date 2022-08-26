FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — Planned Parenthood of Illinois has treated more out-of-state patients than ever before following the Supreme Court of the United States’ Dobbs v. Jackson ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, according to a press release from U.S. Representative Robin Kelly’s (IL-02) office.

Kelly held a Women’s Health Day of Action press conference Friday at Planned Parenthood in Flossmoor. Her remarks focused on the importance of maintaining safe abortion access to those who live in Illinois and those who come from outside the state’s borders.

Vice President of External Affairs for Planned Parenthood of Illinois Cristina Villarreal stated the Flossmoor center has seen its out-of-state abortion patients triple since the Supreme Court’s ruling. She also noted statewide her organization has seen more out-of-state patients in the month of August than any month in its history, and there are still five days left in the month.

Kelly added she typically holds an event on August 26 to mark Women’s Equality Day, which celebrates the certification of the 19th Amendment in 1920 giving women the right to vote in the U.S.. However because of the Supreme Court ruling she felt it was necessary to instead focus on the abortion debate continuing across the country.

View the congresswoman’s comments in the video above.