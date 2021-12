The Barrel-Eye fish lives about a half-mile under the ocean’s surface and has only been captured on camera nine times by the divers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. That’s nine times out of more than 5,600 dives.

As you can see in the video, the fish has a transparent head with tubular eyes. In fact, it can see through its forehead. The fish itself is only about six-inches long. Beautiful or creepy? That is in the eye of the beholder.