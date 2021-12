MONTEREY BAY, CA — A rare deep-sea sighting was captured on video.

Scientists recently captured footage of a giant ‘phantom jellyfish’.

The jellyfish has 10-foot-long tentacles and a three foot bell.

It lives in what’s known as the midnight zone – between 33-hundred and 13-thousand feet below the surface of California’s Monterey Bay.

Researchers have only spotted the phantom jellyfish nine times, since discovering the species in 1899.