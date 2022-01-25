Rapper creates dinner roll sofa called a LOAFA!

CHICAGO – Couch potatoes could have a new piece of furniture to sit their buns on.

It’s a sofa called a LOAFA, and it’s the creation of Rapper Tommy Cash from Estonia.

Cash is known in design circles for eccentric ideas, and well, his LOAFA doesn’t disappoint.

The L-shaped couch looks like fluffy glazed dinner rolls.

It’s not available for purchase, but Cash is trying to convince IKEA to sell the LOAFA sofa.

He said on Instagram that if he got more than 10,000 comments IKEA told him they would release the LOAFA. Well, Cash has surpassed 10,000 comments, but no word yet on what IKEA plans to do with the LOAFA.