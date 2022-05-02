CHICAGO – The end of April and the start of May have brought another batch of “Random Hawlights” fan’s way after another week of action across the Chicagoland area.

We featured Marcus Stroman’s great outing against the Brewers on Sunday as he celebrated his 31st birthday with his first victory as a member of the Cubs.

Dylan Cease’s outstanding 2022 season so far for the White Sox included one of the best performances of his career on Monday as they team was able to salvage a split from the Angels during a rough stretch.

Four local college football prospects hear their named called during the NFL Draft – Alec Pierce (Glen Ellyn), Perrion Winfrey (Maywood), Eric Johnson (Plainfield) and Doug Kramer (Hinsdale).

Plus Illinois men’s golf continued their Big Ten “dynasty” in the sport with a seventh-straight Big Ten championship.

Larry Hawley featured all of these in “Random Hawlights” this week on WGN News Now, and you can watch those in the video above.