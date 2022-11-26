CHICAGO – On this Thanksgiving week, there were a number of highlights across the sports world on all levels, but this edition of the “Random Hawlight” focuses on the collegiate level.

DePaul head coach Doug Bruno reached yet another milestone in his Hall of Fame career as the head coach of Blue Demons women’s basketball. A victory over Miami last Sunday was his 800th victory of his coaching career overall and he got No. 801 in an upset win over No. 14 Maryland at the Fort Myers Tip-Off Friday.

Most of those victories for Bruno have come as the head coach of DePaul’s women’s basketball program, but a few also took place with the Chicago Hustle of the Women’s Professional Basketball League.

Meanwhile, at the NJCAA Division II level, the men’s soccer championship game featured a match-up of Chicago-area junior colleges.

Morton College in Cicero and Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, both members of the Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference, met up for the NJCAA Division II men’s soccer national title game in Tuscon, Arizona last Saturday. There it was the Pioneers who triumphed 1-0 on a goal by Josh Matiscik to win the school’s first national championship in any sport.

Prairie State, who was the 11th seed, ended up finishing the year with a 17-4 record with wins over the No 1, 2, and 4 seeds in the NJCAA Division II tournament to capture the title.

While the Panthers didn’t win the title, they enjoyed their best season in program history, winning a record 19-straight matches while also capturing the Skyway conference along with the Region IV titles. It was the first time that Morton had appeared in the NJCAA Division II soccer Final Four.

