CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. – For the past two seasons, there has been something that has gotten in the way of the Prairie Ridge High School quarterback’s quest to reach his potential.

Tyler Vasey suffered a broken collarbone during the 2020-2021 spring pandemic season of IHSA football. Then as a junior, he lost a good amount of the campaign due to a broken elbow that required surgery.

Coming into his senior season with the Wolves, Vasey wanted his team to reach their ultimate goal – a state championship – while also one very simple one for himself.

“I was a little nervous about my injury at the start of the year,” said Vasey. “I did not want to get injured again. I’m done getting injured. I don’t want to get injured anymore.”

Now that he’s healthy for a full season, the quarterback is making the most of it while making a lot of history along the way.

Vasey has rushed for an IHSA single-season record 3,609 yards in helping Prairie Ridge to the Class 6A semifinals, where they’ll face St. Ignatius on Saturday at 2 PM in Crystal Lake. Getting to that moment came thanks to an incredible performance in the quarterfinals last week.

Facing Harlem High School, Vasey rushed for a Class 6A playoff record 481 yards and eight touchdowns in the 69-28 victory over the Huskies. That put him over the top for the single-season state record for rushing while putting the Wolves a step closer to a championship.

When talking about his historic season, however, Vasey was quick to mention those around him that have aided his success along with the team’s run to the Class 6A football “Final Four.” When asked about the records, the quarterback quickly turned the conversation to the Wolves’ offensive line, running backs, and coaches.

“They do so much for me,” said Vasey “It’s not really just an individual achievement. That’s not kinda the way I look at it. They’re also helping me, so I like to say that more of a team of a team achievement more than just an individual one.”

Vasey is the subject of this week’s “Random Hawlight” on WGN News Now, and you can see that in the video above.