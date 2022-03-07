‘Random Hawlight’ salutes IHSA girls basketball champions Carmel & Stevenson

CHICAGO – There is already some “March Madness” taking place here in the State of Illinois, where champions for basketball are already being decided for the 2021-2022 season.

The IHSA girls basketball title weekend was held at Illinois State University this weekend with four emerging as champions by Saturday night. Two of those squads hail from the Chicago area: Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein and Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire.

Each team won a pair of games at Redbird Arena this weekend to bring home a championship, and in Class 3A, it was a first for the school.

Carmel had never even appeared in state finals in girls basketball in school history, but got there in 2021-2022 thanks to a 26-7 record before getting to Normal.

The Corsairs’ scored a 55-41 win over Civic Memorial in the semifinals to start their finals, then beat Nazareth 43-39 in the championship game to clinch the school’s first girls basketball championship. Grace Sullivan led the way with a double-double – 13 points and 13 rebounds – while Jordan Wood added 12 points.

Over in Class 4A, Stevenson had their sights set on winning a championship in girls basketball for the first time since 1996 and they did so with a 33-2 record before finals weekend. A 36-28 win over Benet Academy in the semifinal set up a contest with Barrington in the final, when their best player delivered a memorable performance.

After failing to hit a shot against Benet while scoring just two points, Simone Sawyer scored 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field in a 55-43 win over the Broncos for the state championship. Ava Bardic added 13 points to aid the effort as the Patriots won their third title in girls basketball.

Larry Hawley featured both teams in this week’s “Random Hawlight,” which you can see in the video above.