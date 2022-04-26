CHICAGO – This week’s edition of the “Random Hawlight” focuses on a few major accomplishments with a Chicago-area tie along with a major tribute to a native of the city.

Miguel Cabrera reached 3,000 hits with the Tigers this past weekend, but a big part of the start of his journey there took place in Class-A play in Geneva. Starting his career with the Marlins, the 11-time All-Star spent the 2001 season with the Kane County Cougars, where he hit .268 with 113 hits, seven homes, and 66 RBI in 110 games with the club.

Meanwhile, the current affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes is enjoying the best regular season in their 28-year history in 2021-2022. The Chicago Wolves’ win over Grand Rapids Sunday at Allstate Arena clinched the team’s best regular season record at 48-16-5-5. At 106 points, they’ll be the top seed for the Calder Cup Playoffs starting in May.

.@IlliniFootball today announced the naming of a walk-on scholarship after former player, @SecretService agent, and @OrlandParkpd Chief Tim McCarthy today. Tight end, Vernon Hills native, and former @stevensonhs standout @MMarchese24 has been named the first recipient. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/BjdSwAKy7T — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 19, 2022

Illinois football has decided to honor one of their alumni who helped to thwart a presidential assassination as a member of the secret service.

Tim McCarthy, a Chicago native and former walk-on for the team, will have a scholarship named after him in the Illini program starting in 2022. He was a secret service agent in 1981 when he took a bullet to protect President Ronald Reagan on March 30th of that year in Washington D.C.

McCarthy would continue with a career in law enforcement after his time in the secret service and retired as Orland Park’s police chief in 2020.

Tight end and Vernon Hills native Michael Marchese has been named the first recipient of the Tim McCarthy scholarship.

Larry Hawley featured all of these “Random Hawlights” on WGN News Now on Tuesday, and you can watch that in the video above.