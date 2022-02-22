Random Hawlight: Michael Finley joins an elite group with Wisconsin basketball

MADISON – The entire college basketball world has been focused on what happened at the end of the contest at the Kohl Center.

The incident between Michigan and Wisconsin in the handshake line led to a five-game suspension and $40,000 fine for Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard, a fine for Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, along with suspensions for players on both sides.

Many forget that a key Big Ten contest played out before that, with the Badgers staying in the race for a Big Ten championship. It was also a big moment for a native of the Chicago area, who received one of the highest honors bestowed by the school on a men’s basketball player.

Former Wisconsin basketball player Michael Finley acknowledges the crowd during a ceremony to retire his jersey number at halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between Wisconsin and Michigan Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Finley was the first Wisconsin player to score 2,000 points. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Maywood native Michael Finley had his number retired by Wisconsin at halftime of the game against Michigan at the Kohl Center on Sunday in recognition of his legendary career at the school. With family, friends, and teammates on hand for the spotlight ceremony, he watched as his number 24 was raised to the rafters of the venue with fans cheering along.

Finley becomes just the third player in the history of the program to have his number retired, joining Ab Nicholas (8) and Lisle native Frank Kaminski (44).

“This is a special day for myself, for my family, my former coaches and teammates. A lot was sacrificed during my time here as a basketball player and today is just a celebration of that,” said Finley in a news conference before the ceremony. “Although it’s my name and number going up in the rafters, there’s a lot of people I have to give credit to for making that day possible.”

A star at Proviso East High School, where he led them to a Class AA state title in 1991, he arrived in Madison that fall and helped the transformation of the Badgers program. He averaged over 20 points in three of his four seasons with Wisconsin and became the first in program history to score 2,000 points, earning him two selections to the All-Big Ten first team.

(Photo by David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

In the 1993-1994 season, he helped the Badgers to their first NCAA Tournament in 47 years as the team finished 18-10. They’d beat Cincinnati in the first round before losing to top-seeded Missouri in the second round.

After his senior season, Finley was drafted by the Suns with the 21st overall pick, becoming the first Wisconsin player to be taken in the first round in 15 years.

Finley would go on play from 1995-2010 with four different teams, making the All-Star team with the Mavericks in 2000 and 2001. He’d win an NBA championship with the Spurs in 2007 before retiring as a member of the Celtics in 2010.

In 2013, Finley began his career in the front office as the vice president of basketball operations for the Mavericks, a position he holds to this day. In 2021, he also had the duties of assistant general manager added as well.