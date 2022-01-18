Random Hawlight: Frankfort native Nick Allegretti gets his ‘receiver’ moment in the playoffs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 16: Nick Allegretti #73 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY – He’s had a number of great achievements in his career, including a Super Bowl title in his rookie season.

But Nick Allegretti had what might be considered the most unique moment of his career on Sunday night in front of a national audience when the career lineman got a chance to mimic another position for at least one play.

The Frankfort native and offensive guard for the Chiefs made his first career touchdown reception in the third quarter of his team’s AFC Wild Card win over the Steelers on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s one of the highlights of the first playoff weekend and it helped Kansas City pull away to a 42-21 win to advance to the AFC Divisional round.

As part of an eight-person line, Allegretti lined up in the traditional tight end spot on the right side when quarterback Patrick Mahomes faked the handoff then went to his right. As he did that, the offensive lineman was able to shed NFL sacks leader TJ Watt, throwing him to the ground.

When Allegretti turned around at the goal line, Mahomes hit him square in the chest for the touchdown, his first score of any kind in the NFL.

“We kinda just tell Allegretti that he can leak out late, not thinking that we’re ever going to throw it to him,” said Mahomes of the play. “It’s funny because in practice this week, I threw it to him because everyone else was covered; I wasn’t trying to, it just happened.

“Of course, it happens in a game exactly the same way.”

A former standout at Lincoln-Way East High School, Allegretti would start 36-straight games for Illinois from 2016-2018. He was a seventh-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft and was on the roster as the team won Super Bowl LIV, taking the field on five special teams plays in the victory over the 49ers.

In his three seasons with the Chiefs, Allegretti has played in 40 games with nine starts.

