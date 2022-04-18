CHICAGO – After a week hiatus, we have a new batch of “Random Hawlights” for fans of Chicago sports to enjoy from the previous week – and it’s a wide-ranging edition of the segment.

We feature both baseball teams in town as the Cus and the White Sox each had moments to remember early in their 2022 seasons.

Seiya Suzuki’s great start to the 2021 season was rewarded by Major League Baseball on Monday as they named him the National League’s Player of the Week after great series against the Pirates and Rockies.

On the south side, the White Sox were successful on the field, but their best moment may have come from a Hall of Fame before the home opener Tuesday. That’s when Harold Baines, who recently announced that he’d undergone a heart and kidney transplant in 2021, joined other legends for pregame ceremonies and even threw out the first pitch.

In women’s college basketball, a dream came true in two ways for former Northwestern guard Veronica Burton. In last Monday’s WNBA Draft, the three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year was selected seventh overall by the Dallas Wings.

What was her reward? It was a special one for the native of Newton, Massachusetts, as former Patriots and current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady delivered a personal message to Burton on her big day.

Meanwhile, Arlington Heights native Allison Guth is starting a new chapter of her college coaching career at Loyola. She was named the Ramblers’ head women’s basketball coach after spending the last seven years at Yale.

It’s a homecoming in so many ways for the former Buffalo Grove High School and University of Illinois standout, since she started her coaching career in Rogers Park as an assistant at Loyola from 2005-2007.

Larry Hawley featured all of these in this edition of the”Random Hawlight” from WGN News Now in the video above.