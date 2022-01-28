Random Hawlight: DeMar DeRozan gets his All-Star news from Zach LaVine

CHICAGO – It wasn’t exactly a done deal, but it was pretty certain that a first-year member of the Bulls was going to find himself on the court in Cleveland on February 20th.

DeMar DeRozan was leading the Eastern Conference backcourt All-Star Game fan voting over the last month with a sizable lead over other players. Thursday was the night that the starters would be announced, and it was expected that the Bulls’ guard would be one of them.

Indeed that was the case, as DeRozan was named a starter for the game as he makes his fifth All-Star appearance in his 13-year career. He becomes the first Bulls’ player to start in the contest since Jimmy Butler in 2017.

But how he got the news was a little unique: On a plane from his teammate Zach LaVine, who narrowly missed being voted into the game, video of which the Bulls put on their Twitter account.

Larry Hawley featured that moment in this week’s “Random Hawlight” on WGN News Now, which you can see in the video above.