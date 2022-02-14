Random Hawlight: Bulls forward Patrick Williams’ pre-Valentines Day hospital visit

OAK LAWN, Ill. – Valentine’s Day is all about people having a heart for those who you do or don’t know, and a member of the Bulls took that to heart ahead of the holiday.

By taking time out of his day, Patrick Williams did something that many athletes haven’t done in almost two years.

Last Thursday, the Bulls forward visited Advocate Children’s Hospital’s pediatric cardiology intensive care unit in Oak Lawn. A common occurrence in the Chicagoland area through the years, Williams visit was the first made in person by a sports player since the pandemic took hold in March of 2020.

The second-year player was there to talk to a couple who has a child in the hospital as part of American Heart Month. Williams, who is vaccinated, talked with the family while also presenting them with a Bulls-themed Valentine’s Day gift card while also posing for a few pictures.

This was done in conjunction with Advocate Health Care’s “Hoops and Hearts Night” which is being held on Monday at the United Center as the Bulls host the Spurs. It’s part of a month-long effort to work with the NBA franchise to promote heart health awareness initiatives.

Williams is doing this as he continues to rehabilitate a wrist injury that he suffered in the first month of the season. It’s expected to keep him out till near the end of the regular season and he could return for a Bulls’ playoff run.

