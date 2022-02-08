Random Hawlight: Ayo Dosunmu’s dunk and Alex DeBrincat’s costume

CHICAGO – There have been few rookies in the NBA that have had the impact that this former Morgan Park High School star has had on the Bulls this season.

It’s incredible to think that he fell all the way to the second round, but Ayo Dosunmu is making Arturas Karnisovas’ selection of him with the 38th overall pick in the draft look very good as the team eyes a playoff spot for the first time in five years.

But the highlight of his rookie season so far may have come on the same week he was elected to the Rising Stars event on All-Star Weekend. At the end of the Bulls’ game with the Pacers on Friday, Dosunmu drove from the left side of the court to his right, drove down the right side of the lane and slammed it over two Pacers’ players.

The emphatic dunk sealed the 122-115 victory for the Bulls while giving the team one of their highlights of the season to date.

That is being featured in this week’s “Random Hawlight” on WGN News Now along with a creative costume by Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat in the NHL All-Star Skills challenge.

In the spirit of Las Vegas, the first-time All-Star dressed as Zach Galifinakis’ character “Alan” from the movie “The Hangover” for the breakaway competition. He even had three people in his entourage who also dressed like characters, including Raiders players Derek Carr and Hunter Renfroe along with a Mike Tyson impersonator.

Larry Hawley featured both of these moments in “Random Hawlight’ this week and you can watch that in the video above.