NEW LENOX – They are the people who are there when someone on the field of play is in need of medical attention then going through the mental & physical grind of rehabilitation.

Athletic trainers are a vital part of any team, especially at the high school level where they also serve as teachers in the classroom. Hence the importance of National Athletic Training Month in March, which is held as a salute to the profession along with those who serve in it.

Buddy’s Helpers, a local organization that commits to community service projects as part of their “Making A Difference On AND Off The Field” campaign, decided to salute one of these individuals on Friday in New Lenox.

Pat White, an athletic trainer at Providence Catholic High School, was honored by the organization on Friday for his 27 years in the profession, 25 of which have been spent at the school. Five former Chicago-area athletes surprised him with the honor in his classroom with his wife, Sherry, and other friends that showed up for the moment.

They along with students in the classroom gave White a round of applause as he received the honor which allows him to make a donation to an organization of his choice. He’ll also receive a pair of tickets to a White Sox game this year along with two tickets to Chicago Fire FC/Chicago Red Stars doubleheader at Soldier Field on July 30th.

The Fire’s opponent for that match, Atlanta United FC, features goalkeeper and Providence Catholic graduate Brad Guzan, who has also played for the United States men’s national team.

White is a native of Hightstown, New Jersey and attended The College of New Jersey, earning a health, physical education, and teaching degree. He got his Master’s degree in athletic training from Ilinois State University.

During his time in education, White says that his passion comes from seeing students succeed both in the classroom, on the field, and then after their time at Providence Catholic.

That moment was featured as Larry Hawley’s “Random Hawlight” for this week on WGN News Now. You can see footage of the moment in the video above.