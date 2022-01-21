Random Hawlight: A salute to Les Grobstein

CHICAGO – Everyone in the world of sports journalism has an impact on their readers, listeners, or views in their own specific way. The style to which they do so makes them unique, with each adding their own personal touch to reporting the news of the times.

With that in mind, it’s safe to say there may never be another one like Les Grobstein.

The broadcaster, who died this past weekend at the age of 69, was like no other in his half-century of reporting sports in the city. His conversational style and encyclopedic knowledge of sporting events made him a favorite to those who listened to him on WLS, WMVP, or for the better part of the last 25 years, WSCR 670 The Score.

Grobstein was most recently that station’s overnight host yet would still find his way to sporting events while hosting that job. He worked hard to cover sports in the city, which even more endeared him to listeners.

Larry Hawley saluted the career of Grobstein in his “Random Hawlight” on Friday, and even shared his own story about talking with Grobstein during an Illinois-Northwestern game at Ryan Field in 2000. You can watch that video from WGN News Now in the video above.