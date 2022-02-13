Rams’ offensive line for Super Bowl LVI features 2 Chicago-area natives

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 19: Los Angeles Rams Offensive Guard David Edwards (73) lines up for a play as Los Angeles Rams Center Brian Allen (55) points across the field while lining up over the ball during the NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Indianapolis Colts on September 19, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – When Matthew Stafford leads the Rams offense onto the field for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI, he’ll have a Chicago-area connection trying to make sure that he gets all the time he needs to get a play going.

Two natives of the area – center Brian Allen and guard David Edwards – will both be on the starting offensive line for Los Angeles when they face the Bengals on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

Allen is a native of Hinsdale and played his high school football at Hinsdale Central High School and is finishing up his fourth year with the Rams. Edwards is in his third year in Los Angeles and is a native of Downers Grove, having played his high school football at Downers Grove North.

He started all 17 games this season while Allen was the center for 16 of the Rams’ games this year. Each has started three games in the playoffs in helping Los Angeles to their second Super Bowl in four seasons.

Allen was on that team as a rookie, playing in 13 regular season games, and has had an interesting road since that game. After earning the starting center job in 2019, he injured his MCL and was lost for that season and struggled to get healthy in 2020, never taking the field for his team.

On top of that, Allen was the first player in the NFL to reveal that he tested positive for COVID-19, doing so in April of 2020.

But Allen returned in 2021 to win back the starting center job, aiding an offense that was seventh in yardage and ninth in points in the NFL. This week, Allen reflected on his difficult journey back to the Rams’ lineup and to another Super Bowl.

“You go through an injury like that and, obviously, a million questions go through my mind. ‘Is this going to be it? Is my knee ever going to get better? Am I ever going to get my job back? Am I going to be a starter again? Those are a lot of tough questions when your 24, 25 years old, and football is all I ever wanted to do,” said Allen when reflecting on the past few years. “Thinking ‘Is it over? What’s gonna happen? Am I not good enough anymore? Am I going to be strong enough? Is my body going to be able to perform? All these questions that i really didn’t have answers for at the time. Honestly, it was a pretty dark place for a while, not knowing what’s gonna happen.

“From 2019 to now, it’s been a roller coaster. It’s been, I can say it now, it’s been an awesome roller coaster. I’ve learned so much about myself, about football, about all of this. Just going through that, being here kinda seeing what this year has panned out for year and my team has made it all worth it. I’m very grateful for having gone through it the hard way and kinda facing my problems head-on and working through it. It’s made me a better person, better football player, better all that.”

Playing next to Allen on the line isn’t something that Edwards might have envisioned when he was playing quarterback at Downers Grove North. But when he attended Wisconsin, doing so with the intention to play tight end, he was moved to the offensive line where he blossomed with the Badgers.

In 2017 he earned some All-American honors, including first team by the AFCA, then was a first team All-Big Ten selection by the media in 2018. He was selected by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has started 41 of his first 49 games in the NFL.

That included all 17 this season and the three playoff games as he gets the shot to play in his first Super Bowl on Sunday.